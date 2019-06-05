Police arrest suspect for residential burglaries in Algiers

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department arrested Jeremy Picou, 26, in connection with multiple burglaries in residential areas of Algiers.
Officers said Picou is accused of burglarizing five houses.
On May 31, 2019, officers conducted a search warrant in the 3000 block of Wall Boulevard. The warrant yielded multiple stolen items from residential burglaries.
Picou allgedly admitted to the residential burglaries, police said. He was transported to the Orleans Parish Justice Center where he was booked accordingly.
Anyone with additional information regarding this incident should call Fourth District detectives at 504-658-6040.
