Police: 5 teens arrested for attempted murder, car jackings, burglaries

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - New Orleans police said they arrested five individuals who they believe are responsible for a wave of violence and car jacking around the city.
The string of crimes started around May 10 and stretched through May 23.
The crimes were committed in areas around the city from Uptown to New Orleans East.
As a result of the investigation:
18-year-old Cornell Sparkman and a 16-year-old juvenile were apprehended and charged in multiple armed carjackings and shootings.
Sparkman currently faces 17 charges including three counts of attempted murder and three counts of armed carjacking.
The 16-year-old juvenile faces 14 charges including four counts of attempted murder and three counts of carjacking
A second juvenile, was arrested at the same time and charged with one count of armed carjacking.
After further investigation into these incidents, a third juvenile, 15 years old, was apprehended and arrested and faces 6 charges, including four counts of attempted murder.
In addition to this group, Theron Glover, 18, was taken into custody May 31 in connection with over 80 auto burglaries in the 1st and 3rd districts.
After further investigation, 6th District officers were able to identify Glover as the perpetrator of a quadruple shooting that occurred on May 13 at the intersection of South Saratoga and Fourth streets.
In all, NOPD has connected Glover to a total of 105 charges dating back to February 7.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.