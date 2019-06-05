Reggie Bush, Marques Colston honorees in Saints Hall of Fame

Reggie Bush (Nola.com | The Times-Picayune)
By Chris Finch | June 5, 2019 at 12:34 PM CDT - Updated June 5 at 12:57 PM

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The Saints have announced former wide receiver Marcus Colston and former running back Reggie Bush as its latest honorees in the team’s Hall of Fame.

Colston retired after a 10-year career with the Saints in 2016. He retired as the franchise leader in every main receiving category.

“First, I want to thank the New Orleans Saints for providing me the opportunity to spend the last 10 years with such a first class organization, Colston said in a statement,” he said. “It truly is, and always will be, a dream come true for a young athlete out of Hofstra University.”

(AP Photo) Marques Colston owns just about Saints receiving record. Not bad for a 7th round draft choice back in 2006.
Marques Colston
Reggie Bush retired the same year as Colston.

Bush was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2006 draft and spent five seasons in New Orleans.

Bush finished his career with the Black and Gold with 2,090 rushing yards and 2,142 receiving yards on 249 receptions. He was also part of the Saints' Super Bowl-winning team during the 2009-10 season.

Bush also played for the Miami Dolphins, Detroit Lions, San Francisco 49ers and Buffalo Bills.

