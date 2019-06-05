Uncovered manhole, growing hole from sewer break raise safety concerns

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - A growing hole from a sewer break and an uncovered manhole has raised concern among residents in the Carrollton and Broadmoor neighborhoods.
Robert Van Vrancken said the manhole has been uncovered since the area flooded in May
"The force of the water must've lifted up the drain cover here a little bit and moved it," Van Vrancken said.
He said someone fell into the hole, not knowing the cover was not secured.
“When he walked on it, the cover flipped, and he went into the hole about three feet or so down in the hole, which hurt his ankle and everything, and we had to bring him to the hospital down the street,” Van Vrancken said
He said they called Sewerage and Water Board three times, but no one came out to fix it.
FOX 8 reached out to the department, and they said since it is a storm drain, the Department of Public Works is responsible.
On Wednesday (June 5), in the Carrollton neighborhood, crews worked on a large hole in the middle of Fern Street. Residents said it started about 5-feet-long over the weekend, but has grown significantly since then.
Diana Bell said the hole appeared suddenly Sunday afternoon.
“That hole popped up all at once. All day long Sunday, all I heard was ‘bam, bam, bam, bam.’ And the last time it bammed, it opened up,” Bell said.
A Sewerage and Water Board spokesperson said the hole started from a break on the sewer line in the 1700 block of Fern Street.
Residents put out trash cans and caution tape around the hole after several vehicles slammed into through the hole Sunday.
"They passed through here like they're going down Carrollton Avenue. So we put the garbage cans out so nobody would pass in the street," Bell said.
The Sewerage and Water Board released the following statement about the sinkhole:
“The original sewer pipe is made of terracotta, which was likely installed in the early 1900s. The hole is a relatively deep excavation because sewer lines are assisted by gravity and this is a particularly deep section. Once repairs are complete, pavement restoration will be scheduled within the next two weeks."
Adolph Randell said although frustrating, the issue did not come as a surprise.
“Typical of New Orleans, with all due respect. It seems to me that we waited till something happens, then we react to a problem,” Randall said.
Bell said she’s just pleased something is being done to fix what she said is a hazard.
“I’m glad they’re here. I’m very happy they’re here,” Bell said.
