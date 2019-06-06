Approximately 5,500 Entergy customers without power

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Entergy reported about 5,500 customers without power on the North Shore as storms rolled through the New Orleans Metro Area.
- Tangipahoa: 4,249
- St. Tammany: 1,269
The outages happened at approximately 10:25 a.m. The map on Entergy’s website estimates the power will be restored sometime around 12:30 p.m.
“A serviceman has been dispatched. Additional information will be provided when it becomes available. We apologize for this inconvenience,” the website said.
Cleco reported about 60 customers without power around 11:30 a.m.
