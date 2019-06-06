D-Day veteran remembers grim task of burying his fellow soldiers 75 years ago

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The National WWII Museum honored veterans and remembered this day in 1944 when soldiers, primarily from the U.S., Britain and Canada stormed the Nazi-occupied French beaches of Normandy.
Vito Mastrangelo is a 95-year old D-Day veteran, who traveled from California to be at the D-Day Museum. As he looked back 75 years, he recalled his landing on Omaha Beach.
"I just about drowned. I composed myself, it was low tide, beach was quite a few yards from the landing craft," Mastrangelo said.
Mastrangelo and his group of men were tasked to collect and bury the bodies of his fellow soldiers.
“We did find an empty German trench, and we all hunkered down in that trench overnight in all my wet clothing, and everything, and the next day we started our collection because the incoming new troops didn’t see what was on the beach,” Mastrangelo said.
Mastrangelo was among a handful of the veterans honored at the museum's ceremony, who shared their stories of the invasion.
"The message that I want to get across to all Americans is how we need to honor these veterans who won World War II. D-Day was the pivotal turning point, it was the day we had to win. It was the day we really could have lost that war," Dr. Keith Huxen, Senior Director of HIstory and Research at the WWII Museum said.
“I admired my service and everything, and I will never forget the young men that died at that time. I’m 95 years old now, and I haven’t forgotten those boys not one day in my life,” Mastrangelo said.
