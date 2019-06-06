Rounds of heavy rain Thursday; flash flood watch in effect

Low pressure will move across the FOX 8 viewing area today bringing a good chance for rain and storms. A few of the storms will contain very heavy rain and some isolated flooding will be possible in spots. A Flash Flood Watch will be in effect through 7 PM. A couple of storms may also be severe.
Thankfully, it appears we will get an overnight break from the rain. Deep tropical moisture will linger on Friday with more rounds of potentially heavy rain to end the week. Isolated severe storms will be possible once again.
Drier air begins to filter into the area over the weekend and will lower rain chances. Then, a rare mid-June cold front will arrive to bring lower humidity by Tuesday of next week.
