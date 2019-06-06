Heavy Rain Through Midday-Flash Flood Watch

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The remnants of the tropical disturbance in the southern Gulf is making its way through the area. Rain heavy at times will bring the threat of flooding in spots. A Flash Flood Watch will be in effect through 7 PM, although the watch may be dropped earlier west to east as the line moves through early afternoon. A couple of storms may also be severe.
Thankfully, it appears we will get an overnight break from the rain. Deep tropical moisture will linger on Friday with more rounds of potentially heavy rain to end the week. Isolated severe storms will be possible once again.
Drier air begins to filter into the area over the weekend and will lower rain chances. Then, a rare mid-June cold front will arrive to bring lower humidity by Tuesday of next week.
