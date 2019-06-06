Man injured in Bridge City shooting

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. (WVUE) - The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting in Bridge City that has left one man injured.
JPSO says the shooting happened about 7:20 p.m. in the 1400 block of Utah Beach Drive.
When deputies arrived at the scene, they found a 23-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital where he is listed in critical condition.
If anyone has any information about the shooting, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
