Man wanted for sex crimes in Texas located in Covington

ST TAMMANY, La. (WVUE) - A St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office detective assigned to the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Apprehension Task Force assisted Wednesday evening in the apprehension of a man wanted for sex crimes out of Texas.
The arrested subject, Steven Maurice Goff, 36, was wanted by the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of Sexual Performance by a Child.
Members of the Task Force located Goff at a family members’ Covington-area residence Wednesday evening. He was taken into custody without incident and booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail as a fugitive.
