More storms likely Friday

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -Slow moving low pressure will send more disturbances across the area on Friday bringing another round of rain and storms. Some of the storms will produce heavy rain that may lead to flooding in spots. There could also be a few strong to severe storms.
The pattern begins to change over the weekend. A few spotty storms are still around on Saturday but coverage should be decreasing. Drier air will likely end the rain over the area by Sunday.
Next week will be warm and dry with low humidity by June standards.
