MUS star skips MLB Draft for LSU

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Major League Baseball Draft is trudging along through its 40 rounds of player selections. But you won’t hear a local high school star’s name called, and it’s not because the oros didn’t want him.
Former MUS star Maurice Hampton’s family turned down a reported $1.8 million signing bonus to play both baseball and football at LSU. The 17-year-old was projected as a 1st round MLB pick, and had offers during the first two rounds from several teams, but the bonus was not enough to keep him from going to school.
Hampton is the first ever high school player in Tennessee history to win Both Mr. Football AND Mr. Baseball in the same season.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.