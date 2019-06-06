New Orleans man indicted for February murder of romantic rival

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -A New Orleans man is indicted for the fatal shooting a romantic rival during an argument on a Mid-City street in February, according to the Orleans Parish District Attorney’s Office.
Tyrone Cannon, 41, is charged with the second-degree murder of Kenneth Jones, obstruction of justice in a homicide investigation and with being a felon in possession of a firearm in the three-count indictment handed up by an Orleans Parish grand jury.
Cannon faces a mandatory lifetime prison sentence if found guilty of the murder charge.
Jones, 43, died at a hospital approximately three hours after being shot in the face and neck in the 1800 block of Iberville Street. According to New Orleans police, witnesses saw Jones chased down and shot after arguing with the driver of an older model blue car around 8:37 a.m. on Feb. 9.
Detectives later discovered that both Jones and Cannon were involved in relationships with the same woman, and that she had spent the previous night with Cannon when they were awakened by glass breaking outside. She said Cannon pursued Jones after seeing him breaking windows of Cannon's car.
Cannon was arrested four days after the shooting and has remained jailed in lieu of a $350,000 bond on the murder allegation. Criminal District Judge Camille Buras on Thursday left that bond unchanged and deferred setting bonds on the additional charges for the judge to whom the case is randomly allotted.
