NOFD working two alarm fire at Entergy Building

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The New Orleans Fire Department is on the scene of a two alarm fire in the Central Business District Wednesday night.
According to NOFD Chief Tim McConnell, firefighters were called to the Entergy Building located in the 600 block of Loyola Avenue around 9:15 p.m.
When firefighters arrived at the scene, they learned of a fire located on the second floor of the building. Firefighters contained the fire to a doorway and was able to quickly get the fire under control around 9:40 p.m.
A second alarm was called after smoke traveled to the Hyatt Regency setting off smoke alarms inside the hotel. It was quickly determined that there was not threat of fire inside of the hotel.
Firefighters remained at the scene Wednesday night working to clear out smoke from both the Entergy Building and the Hyatt Regency.
No injuries were reported in the fire.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.