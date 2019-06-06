NOPD makes 5 arrests after string of violent car break-ins, thefts, shootings

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - On May 13th police say a car was driving in Central City when someone inside opened fire along Saratoga and Fourth streets. Four people were hurt including a 15-year-old boy.
Police arrested and charged 19-year-old Theron Glover in the crime, but NOPD Superintendent Shuan Ferguson said that was only the beginning of Glover’s long rap sheet.
“In all, NOPD has connected Glover to 105 charges dating back to February 7th of this year,” Ferguson said.
Documents show prior to Glover’s arrest in the quadruple shooting, he was connected to more than 80 car break-ins, burglaries, and thefts. This includes a simple burglary charge in February that Glover was out on a $5,000 bond for, and another March arrest for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
“We will continue to arrest those who break the law, put people’s lives in danger, and no matter the ages, we will identify, locate and arrest them,” Ferguson said.
While investigating Glover’s 100-plus charges, NOPD said they were led to 18-year-old Cornell Sparkman and three other juveniles: a 15, 16 and 17-year-old. Along with the three juveniles, Sparkman is facing carjacking and shooting charges, though it’s still unclear how Glover and Sparkman know each other.
The NOPD said its investigation shows what it suspected and warned the public of all along: young suspected criminals are breaking into vehicles, looking for weapons and committing more crimes with those weapons.
“So the fear we’ve been having is a result of some of these auto burglaries, in where guns have [taken] in auto burglaries can be used in these crimes,” Ferguson said.
LSU criminologist Peter Scharf said with five arrests, all of them 18 years of age or younger, it shows how broken the New Orleans juvenile system is. While juveniles now appear before judges for violent crimes, Scharf said he believes it will unlikely have an impact on those juveniles.
“They’re not afraid, these kids. Seriously, I’ve worked with these kids for a long-time, multiple states, and you think any of these remedies will scare them into behavior, but that’s probably not real,” Scharf said.
Not only that, he said simply locking a child up is not helpful, and is in fact, quite the opposite. In Scharf’s opinion, implementing effective programs to change these teens’ behaviors is the only way to keep juveniles from committing these violent crimes.
“[Jailing] is not effective for any but a few kids, so we don’t have a system solution yet to cope with these kids and these crimes and we better figure it out,” Scharf said.
Scharf said compared to 2015, felony juvenile arrests are still occurring at rates eight to 10 times higher now. Glover’s bond is set at $302,000. Sparkman’s is set at $100,000.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.