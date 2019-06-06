Officials: Morganza Spillway will not open Sunday

MORGANZA, La. (WAFB) - A spokesperson for the Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority says the Morganza Spillway will not open Sunday.
The date of the opening was pushed back to Sunday, June 9. On Wednesday, officials said they would only release 20% of the water they initially planned to send into the Atchafalaya Basin.
On Thursday, a spokesperson for CPRA announced they would not be opening the spillway on Sunday.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers released the following statement:
No new date has been set.
More details still to come.
