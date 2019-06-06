Officials: Morganza Spillway will not open Sunday

Based on the current forecast, the Corps will not operate the Morganza Floodway on June 9th and does not have an expected operating date. Future weather events could impact Mississippi River levels and the Corps will continue to monitor the forecast daily as conditions can change. Operation of the structure will be a consideration until the Mississippi River crests and begins to fall. The expected crest at Morganza is on about June 15th, but it will then remain high for two weeks or more. The Army Corps of Engineers only intends to operate the structure when needed as to not put additional water into the Atchafalaya Basin.

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers