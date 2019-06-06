Prairieville couple narrowly escapes trees knocked down by storm

Prairieville, La. (WVUE) - A Prairieville couple is thankful to be alive after trees fell on their home during Thursday’s stormy weather. It happened in the 16000 block of Chris Dr. in the community known as Galvez.
The cleanup immediately started after the couple survived their home being crushed by trees during the bad weather.
Crews worked to bring down what remains of huge trees that split and crushed the house.
The owner, Donald Averett said he and his wife had to be removed through a window after the house was crushed by trees. He said he was in the living room when the sound of the wind got his attention. The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said it is the worst of the damage in a two-block area affected by the weather.
Averett said he told his wife to get up after looking at radar on his cell phone. “We went into my middle bathroom in the middle of the house. She stepped into the tub, when I stepped into the tub, the tree fell,” he said.
The couple only had seconds to spare.
Allison Hudson with the sheriff’s office said there were no reports of serious injuries and most of the damage was actually property.
