Social media reacts to the death of Dr. John

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee Dr. John passed away Thursday at the age of 77.
Fellow musicians and celebrities took to social media to remember to musician.
Mac Rebennack @akaDrJohn was truly one-of-a-kind. He was a beautiful soul, a powerful pianist & one of the cultural icons that helped make New Orleans what it is. We say goodnight to the Nite Tripper & goodbye to a unique talent. May he rest in God’s perfect peace.#DrJohn pic.twitter.com/jpnR5PtrSE— Mayor LaToya Cantrell (@mayorcantrell) June 6, 2019
my heart is broken... my dear friend, john rebennack, aka dr john, just died... he was one of the all time greats of new orleans music... if you click on the link in my bio, you'll see me when i was 20 singing a song with him... i love you, mac... you in the right place now #drjohn #neworleans #nighttripper
God bless Dr. John peace and love to all his family I love the doctor peace and love 😎✌️🌟❤️🎶🎵☯️☮️ pic.twitter.com/ljFWmMp9V9— #RingoStarr (@ringostarrmusic) June 6, 2019
Tough one today. RIP Dr. John. It’s crazy to find this news out in New York where we opened for him years ago. Condolences to his family and fans all over the globe. pic.twitter.com/eCj1CmopxF— The Soul Rebels (@SoulRebels) June 6, 2019
Rest in Peace Dr. John. You were such a huge part of New Orleans music and the history of Jazz Fest. We love you and will celebrate all that you gave us.— New Orleans JazzFest (@jazzfest) June 6, 2019
Dr. John & the Nite Trippers performing at the 2016 Jazz Fest
📷 Douglas Mason pic.twitter.com/5zLOegASFT
Dr. John was a true Louisiana legend. He showed the world Louisiana's rich musical heritage, and his passion for music has left a mark on the industry unlike any other. @FirstLadyOfLA and I send our condolences to Dr. John's family during this difficult time. #lagov #lalege https://t.co/rh1k7DNnsG— John Bel Edwards (@LouisianaGov) June 6, 2019
Dr. John encapsulated New Orleans as few artists ever do. As a band we are eternally inspired by this Nite Trippin’ genius. He changed our lives immeasurably. All love and thanks for such a beautiful soul. RIP Mac pic.twitter.com/zAHaspMZ66— Flow Tribe (@flowtribe) June 6, 2019
Dr. John gave us so much through his music and his truly unique spirit. We will miss this New Orleans legend, rest well Dr! pic.twitter.com/Qj4Dvz7WFN— Jason Williams (@RunWithJason) June 7, 2019
