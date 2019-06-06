Social media reacts to the death of Dr. John

Ivan Neville remembers Dr. John
By Tiffany Baptiste | June 6, 2019 at 6:51 PM CDT - Updated June 6 at 7:36 PM

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee Dr. John passed away Thursday at the age of 77.

Fellow musicians and celebrities took to social media to remember to musician.

View this post on Instagram

RIP #DrJohn

A post shared by Slash (@slash) on

Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.