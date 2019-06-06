Some veteran teachers say new pay raise scale in Jefferson Parish isn’t fair

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -After Jefferson Parish voters overwhelmingly supported a millage for teacher pay raises, some teachers say the increases aren’t fair. But, the Superintendent says it was clear from the start how the raises would be distributed.
“In fact, it passed at a rate of 72 percent in Jefferson Parish,” said Jefferson Parish Public School Superintendent Cade Brumley."We had a very aggressive public relations campaign to get out information about the plan. Myself, I did over 60 public events or media interviews. We had a website devoted to this. As a matter of fact, all an employee had to do was check their inbox, they were receiving a significant amount of emails about the plan."
But, some veteran teachers say educators with less experience are getting the largest salary increases.
“I have been a Jefferson Parish school teacher for the last 36 years. Seasoned veteran teachers who are hard working, dedicated, loyal, respected and cooperative deserve the same raise as those who have less than five years experience,” said teacher Jeanne Decareaux.
“I myself am a 30 and a half year veteran. I agree with Ms. Decareaux. I also agree that to find money I think this board sometimes waste a lot of money,” said teacher Dee Dee Hebert.
According to the school system, under the new pay raise scale every teacher in the district will get at least a $2,000 raise. But, pay for a starting teacher will go from $41,199 a year to $46,000 while a 25-year veteran would go from $56,199 to $59,000 a year.
The idea behind the raises is to help recruit new teachers.
“We were unable to recruit, especially in comparison to our neighboring districts where they were offering $5,000 and $10,000 more in base start pay so we had to push money to early career teachers. Also, we were losing 40 percent of our teachers with one year of experience so they were getting a year of experience with us and going to a different system,” said Brumley.
