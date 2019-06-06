Severe weather and warnings issued for areas in New Orleans area

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The National Weather Service has issued storm warnings and watches throughout the Metro Area. Some of those could produce tornadoes.
Tornado Warnings issued for, northern St. John The Baptist Parish in southeastern Louisiana, east central Ascension Parish in southeastern Louisiana, southeastern Livingston Parish in southeastern Louisiana, southwestern Tangipahoa Parish in southeastern Louisiana until 10:45 a.m.
The NWS has also issued a tornado watch in Ascension, Jefferson, Lafourche, Livingston, Orleans, Plaquemines, St. Bernard, St. Charles, St. James and St. John the Baptist parishes until 5 p.m. on Thursday.
A flash flood warning is issued for parts of the area until 12:45 p.m.
The NWS said at 10 a.m. a confirmed tornado near Sorrento, or nine miles east of Gonzales was moving northeast. The NWS said radar confirmed the tornado and that mobile homes, roofs, windows and vehicles might be damaged.
The remnants of the tropical disturbance in the southern Gulf is making its way through the area. Rain heavy at times will bring the threat of flooding in spots. A Flash Flood Watch will be in effect through 7 PM, although the watch may be dropped earlier west to east as the line moves through early afternoon. A couple of storms may also be severe.
Thankfully, it appears we will get an overnight break from the rain. Deep tropical moisture will linger on Friday with more rounds of potentially heavy rain to end the week. Isolated severe storms will be possible once again.
Drier air begins to filter into the area over the weekend and will lower rain chances. Then, a rare mid-June cold front will arrive to bring lower humidity by Tuesday of next week.
