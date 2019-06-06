WW II Museum commemorates 75th anniversary of D-Day

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The National World War II Museum in New Orleans will host events all day Thursday to commemorate the 75th anniversary of D-Day.
Events include a ceremony to commemorate the time the invasion began in 1944. This presentation will include a reading of General Dwight D. Eisenhower’s Order of the Day message to troops, delivered on the eve of the invasion. The presentation will be followed by a moment of silence, a prayer, and the screening of a video montage.
Beginning at 10 a.m. the US Marine Corps Forces Reserve Band will perform at the Boeing Center of the U.S. Freedom Pavilion.
At 10:30 a.m. the official commemoration ceremony will mark the 75th anniversary of the D-Day invasion with a remembrance of the events of June 6, 1944, and conclude with a moment of silence.
A Heroes Welcome for WW II veterans will begin at 11:30 a.m. Museum staff, volunteers, and guests will welcome the arrival of veterans attending the day’s ceremonies.
A 1:30 p.m. the veterans will discuss their memories and experiences of June 6, 1944. That will take place in the U.S. Freedom Pavilion.
At 2 p.m. the Victory Belles will perform patriotic songs at the Louisiana Memorial Pavilion.
