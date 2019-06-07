ATC to start permitting retailers to sell CBD

BATON ROUGE, La. (WVUE) - Retailers who want to sell CBD products will soon get applications from the Louisiana Office of Alcohol and Tobacco Control after the state legalized the product for sale.
All retailers will be required to get a permit through ATC and meet all requirements implemented by the agency.
Governor John Bel Edwards signed into law House Bill 491 on Thursday (June 6).
The bill legalizes the growth of industrial hemp, pursuant to the requirements of the Federal Farm Bill of 2018. The bill also authorizes the sale of hemp-derived CBD products with a THC concentration of less than 0.3 percent.
The new law prohibits the manufacturing or sale of hemp or CBD for inhalation and for use in alcoholic beverages. Food products and beverages containing CBD or hemp are also banned under the new law until the United States Food and Drug Administration approves the product as a food additive.
The ATC will make applications available to retailers to begin the process of evaluating potential CBD vendors on June 17.
