FOX 8 adds 5th meteorologist to Weather Authority team

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -As the 2019 Atlantic hurricane season approaches, WVUE-FOX 8 TV announced Meteorologist Zack Fradella is joining the ranks of David Bernard and the FOX 8 Weather Authority Team. This addition gives FOX 8 an unprecedented staff of five meteorologists, creating the largest staff of TV meteorologists in Louisiana.
“Weather has a tremendous impact on our viewers, not only from a news standpoint, but from a safety standpoint as well and it’s our responsibility as broadcasters to make sure we do everything possible to relay critical information to our viewers quickly,” said News Director Mikel Schaefer. “Adding Zack to the team certainly helps us do that”.
Fradella is no stranger to Louisiana weather and the intricacies associated with forecasting weather along the Gulf Coast, before returning to the New Orleans area, he worked as a meteorologist for KPLC-TV in Lake Charles, LA. Fradella, a Harvey, LA native, graduated from Archbishop Shaw High School and obtained his degree in Meteorology from Mississippi State University.
“Returning home to work as a meteorologist is something I’ve always dreamed about”, said Fradella. “I’m so thankful to be a part of this team.”
Adding a fifth meteorologist allows FOX 8 the ability to have more meteorologists working and watching weather developments and changes in forecast models as they happen. Plus giving FOX 8 the ability to report more in-depth weather-related stories that impact our viewing area.
“We are excited to have Zack join our team,” said FOX 8 Chief Meteorologist David Bernard. “He’s very talented and a natural and being a local is a plus, he knows our weather, he knows our levee system and he knows the impact storms can have on our area.”
Fradella will start his duties with FOX 8 in June.
