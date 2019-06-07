7 injured, 2 critically, in crash along Chef Menteur Highway

7 injured, 2 critically, in crash along Chef Menteur Highway
The front half of a Kia Optima after a wreck on Chef Menteur Highway at Papania Drive that injured seven people, two critically on Thursday, June 6, 2019. (Photo by Michael DeMocker, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune)
By Nicole Mumphrey | June 7, 2019 at 5:44 AM CDT - Updated June 7 at 5:44 AM

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -Seven people were injured, two critically, in a two-car crash along Chef Menteur Highway Thursday afternoon, according to NOLA.com-The Times-Picayune.

EMS received calls about the crash near Papania Drive and Chef Menteur Highway just before 1 p.m., EMS spokesman Jonathan Fourcade said.

Both halves of a Kia Optima on the neutral ground on Papania Drive after a wreck on Chef Menteur Highway at Papania that injured seven people, two critically on Thursday, June 6, 2019. (Photo by Michael DeMocker, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune)
Both halves of a Kia Optima on the neutral ground on Papania Drive after a wreck on Chef Menteur Highway at Papania that injured seven people, two critically on Thursday, June 6, 2019. (Photo by Michael DeMocker, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune)

Ambulances brought five people to nearby hospitals and two to the trauma center at University Medical Center. It was unclear how many were inside the vehicles at the time of the crash or if any pedestrians were struck.

New Orleans police said a gold Kia sedan was traveling east on Chef Menteur Highway and turned left onto Papania Drive, when it collided with a westbound black Nissan SUV.

Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.