7 injured, 2 critically, in crash along Chef Menteur Highway

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -Seven people were injured, two critically, in a two-car crash along Chef Menteur Highway Thursday afternoon, according to NOLA.com-The Times-Picayune.
EMS received calls about the crash near Papania Drive and Chef Menteur Highway just before 1 p.m., EMS spokesman Jonathan Fourcade said.
Ambulances brought five people to nearby hospitals and two to the trauma center at University Medical Center. It was unclear how many were inside the vehicles at the time of the crash or if any pedestrians were struck.
New Orleans police said a gold Kia sedan was traveling east on Chef Menteur Highway and turned left onto Papania Drive, when it collided with a westbound black Nissan SUV.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.