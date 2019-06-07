La. Shrimp Task Force requests disaster declaration after spillway opening

HOUMA, La. (WVUE) -The Louisiana Shrimp Task Force will join other seafood industry task forces for a resolution to declare a disaster to request federal help.
The group says they are facing issues as a result of the spillway openings.
The vote by the task force was unanimous after the group heard from several fishermen.
With the Bonnet Carre Spillway open, fresh water from the Mississippi River pours into Lake Pontchartrain, then through the Gulf.
A biologist with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries says they’ve been monitoring the water quality and reports of fish kills.
Before they can make a request for a fisheries disaster grant from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, they need to show at least a 35 percent loss.
From the samples collected so far, the department says there’s been a noticeable percent lost compared to a ten year average.
The task force is planning a trip to Washington D.C. to speak with their representative.
