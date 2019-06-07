Man shot in Milan neighborhood Friday morning

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -A man was shot in the back early Friday morning in the Milan neighborhood, according to the New Orleans Police Department.
It happened in the 4200 block of South Liberty Street around 2:45 a.m.
Initial reports say the 34-year-old victim was stopped at stop sign when a masked subject approached him from behind.
The victim fled, but was shot twice in the back.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Sixth District detectives at 504-658-6060 or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.