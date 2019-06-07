Margaritaville expansion step closer to becoming reality

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Margaritaville’s expansion is one step closer to becoming a reality.
The Biloxi Planning Commission on Thursday unanimously approved the development plans to move forward.
Phase two calls for an amusement park with attractions including a Ferris wheel and an Aerobar on the south side of Highway 90 on what is right now an empty lot next to Margaritaville.
Then in phase three, a 300-room hotel will be built on the north side of Highway 90.
Developer Cono Caranna said the hotel will feature added amenities.
"We're still working on the interior on what it's going to end up being, but it will have convention space, another 300 rooms, some retail space and some restaurants," Caranna said.
The master plan still needs approval from the city council.
According to Caranna, if all goes as planned, the amusement park would open in summer 2020 and the hotel would be ready for business two years from now.
