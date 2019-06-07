Mississippi governor asks for federal fisheries disaster declaration

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Governor Phil Bryant is asking for a federal fisheries disaster declaration for Mississippi due to the Bonnet Carré Spillway opening. Such a declaration could help all those negatively impacted by the freshwater intrusion, including fishermen and related businesses, obtain financial assistance.
In a letter sent to U.S. Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross, Bryant expressed deep concern over the influx of freshwater into the Mississippi Sound and the adverse effects it’s already having on our marine resources.
“The current oyster mortality rate is estimated at 70%, and we anticipate this increasing over time as the Bonnet Carré Spillway remains open. Crab landings are currently estimated at a 35% loss,” Bryant wrote. “The 2019 shrimp season has historically opened the first week in June. We are anticipating a much later date for this opening and much lower shrimp landings.”
He went on to say the impact on marine finfish is currently being assessed. And that the impact of freshwater on “larval growth and juvenile recruitment” could impact the fishery for many years to come.
To get a better picture of exactly what’s happening in the Mississippi Sound, the governor said he’s directed the University of Southern Mississippi to work with the Mississippi Department of Marine Resources, as well as the Institute for Marine Mammal Studies, to conduct a full assessment of impacts to marine resources as well as other ecosystem impacts. He promised those findings will be released in the coming weeks once the research is complete.
