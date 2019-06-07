NOPD investigating a shooting in New Orleans East

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting in New Orleans East that has left one man injured.
Police reported the shooting just after 9:30 p.m.
According to police, a man was shot multiple times near the intersection of Marquis Street and Hayne Boulevard. He has been taken to a local hospital where his condition where his condition is currently unknown.
If anyone has any information about the shooting, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
