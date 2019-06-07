Pearl River man arrested for setting his mother’s home on fire

ST. TAMMANY, La. (WVUE) -A Pearl River man has been arrested for setting fire to his mother’s manufactured home.
Alex Provost, 36, was booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail on Thursday on one count of simple arson and one count of flight from an officer.
On May 4, St. Tammany Fire District 7 responded to a manufactured house fire in the 69000 block of Industrial Pitt Road in Pearl River.
After assessing the scene and collecting witness statements, State Fire Marshal deputies determined the fire was intentionally set and identified Provost as a suspect.
An arrest warrant was obtained for Provost and he was located by SFM deputies on June 6. However, Provost fled on foot. After an extensive search, HE was apprehended with the assistance of the St. Tammany Sheriff’s Office.
