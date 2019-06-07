Police investigate stabbing at Covington fast food restaurant

COVINGTON, La. (WVUE) - Someone was stabbed in the parking lot of a Covington fast food restaurant, according to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies said they are actively investigating the incident that happened Thursday night (June 6) off Hwy. 1077.
Investigators believe there was an altercation before the victim was stabbed several times. The person was taken to an area hospital where they are in stable condition.
Officer said an arrest is forthcoming.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the STPSO at 985-898-2338.
