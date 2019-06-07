Rally in opposition to new approach to juvenile justice

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The public defender’s office of Juvenile Court has a message for public officials.
“If we want a safer city, we need to invest in supporting children and not locking them up,” Aaron Rizzio with the Louisiana Center for Children’s Rights said.
Community leaders and advocates rallied against the recent policy Juvenile Judges put in place at Juvenile Court. The policy is to detain arrested juveniles who pose a risk to public safety until they see a judge.
“This is only putting a strain on the Juvenile Detention Center, but the only plan the Mayor’s Office has put into effect is to move children to the adult jail,” Rizzio said.
Mayor Latoya Cantrell says she supports the new policy. In an effort to prevent overcrowding at the Youth Study Center, Cantrell is calling for juveniles, being charged as adults, to be sent to the adult jail.
“DA Leon Cannizzaro has called for increased jail time for kids and even their parents,” Rizzio said.
Cannizzaro said his office does not want to lock up every juvenile.
"I have said that those juvenile offenders that come in and commit acts of violence and have repeatedly committed acts of violence, I believe they should be locked up for the crimes that they are committing,” Cannizzaro said.
The district attorney, mayor and police chief have all said there’s a serious juvenile crime problem across New Orleans. They agree more needs to be done and they all say detention is not always the answer.
“The LCCR doesn’t want me to charge anybody with any crime. They don’t think anybody who does anything wrong or is arrested by police should be charged with anything. They certainly like the catch and release policy that we’ve been engaged in for the last 3 years,” Cannizzaro said.
Cannizzaro said the so called ‘catch and release’ policy has not worked when some juveniles are being arrested as many as 20 times in month.
“We have seen how it’s escalated, and it has literally created a monster in this community of juvenile offenders who go out there without the regard for the life or safety of other individuals in our community,” Cannizzaro said.
“These are children we are talking about, and it’s up to us to help them succeed as adults,” Rizzio said.
LCCR wants more investments in alternatives to detention. Cannizzaro agrees, but he says consequences for the repeat offenders must be in place.
