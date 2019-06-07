VIDEO: Masked men rob Covington gas station at gunpoint

COVINGTON, La. (WVUE) - Two masked men robbed a Shell Gas Station after holding an employee at gunpoint, according to the Covington Police Department.
Investigators released surveillance video of the robbery that happened Thursday around 9:30 p.m. in the 1000 blk. of Tyler St.
Two people wearing masks approached the employee at gun point, forcing her inside of the store and demanded cash from the register, police said.
A witness described the two masked people as black males, approximately 5’9” and 6’1” in height. The shorter male subject is described as having a medium build and the taller male subject, having a thin build.
The two men can be seen running out of the store once they have the cash register.
If you have information about this armed robbery, contact the Covington Police Department at 985.892.8500, or contact Detective Bart Ownby at 985.867.6225. You can also contact Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111, where you can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.
