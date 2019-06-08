LSU fans ready for Super Regional against Florida State

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As the LSU Tigers look to punch their ticket to Omaha for the College World Series, fans are already out cheering the team on from the parking lot.
Keith Doucet and Carol LaFleur have been out tailgating all day. In the process, numerous Florida State fans have fallen victim to their trash talk.
“That’s all part of it man,” Doucet said. “It’s the same thing for football. Listen to me young man, this is just a game, whether it’s baseball or football. You might rib me, I might rib you, but when it’s over with, guess what? It’s a game.”
They have been tailgating at Tiger games for years. They say everyone, even the FSU fans, are invited.
“We’re cooking ponce tomorrow. Everybody is invited and I invited you,” LaFleur said. “You know what ponce is? That is pork belly. I got one smoked, I got one with cheese in it, and I have the other one with a lot of greens in it, which is onions, garlic, bell pepper, the trinity.”
Right next to La Fleur and Doucet, Chris Veillon and his family have set up camp.
"I just like bringing them here because they can go to Tiger Stadium, see Mike the Tiger, go to the game, see a great baseball game, and you know it's just a great family friendly atmosphere,” Veillon said.
That family atmosphere, paired with the camaraderie of LSU fans, Veillon says, makes tailgating for Tiger baseball different.
“It’s one for all,” he said. “If I don’t have something, I can go to another camper. If I need some flour, onion, whatever, they more than happy to share whatever they have.”
La Fleur, Doucet, and Veillon will be tailgating all weekend long, rooting the Tigers on to Omaha.
“All weekend ‘til Monday,” Veillon said. “I can’t make it. If they make it to Monday, I’ll be watching it at my house. I gotta’ go back to work.”
Of course, no one tailgating actually thinks the Super Regional will last three games.
If you do not have your tickets for the series yet, you still have a chance to get you hands on a few. Any available tickets will be sold prior to the first pitch. You will likely have to wait in line for those.
If you would rather not wait, LSU Ahtletics is urging you to purchase resale tickets through StubHub rather than a scalper. That way, you can ensure your tickets are real.
