Video: Crowds gather to celebrate the life of Leah Chase

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Large crowds gathered at Xavier University’s Convocation Center to celebrate the life of local icon and legendary chef Leah Chase Saturday evening (June 8), a week after her death.
Ms. Chase passed away Saturday, June 1 at the age of 96, surrounded by her family.
The celebration is open to the public. Ms. Chase will be laid to rest Monday, June 10 at St. Peter Claver Catholic Church on St. Philip Street. Visitation will be held from 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., with the Rosary following immediately after. Mass will be held at noon.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.