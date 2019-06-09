Algiers Point/Canal St. Ferry suspended until Tuesday

Algiers Point/Canal St. Ferry suspended until Tuesday
Courtesy of NOLA.com|The Times-Picayune
By Jade Myers | June 9, 2019 at 7:44 AM CDT - Updated June 9 at 7:52 AM

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The Algiers Point and Canal St. Ferry will be suspended from now through Monday evening (June 10), according to the Regional Transit Authority (RTA).

Jessica Shaw, a RTA spokesperson says the suspension of the ferry is “due to continued maintenance repairs.”

Terminal-to-terminal shuttle services will be put in place instead, until the ferry services resume.

Bus shuttles will pick-up and drop off riders at bus stops in these locations,

  • Front of the Algiers Ferry Terminal in the 138 block of Morgan St.
  • Canal St. and Convention Center Boulevard

Ferry services are expected to pick back up Tuesday morning (June 11).

Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.