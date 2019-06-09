Baton Rouge veteran of Korean War who received Purple Heart dies at 85

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge veteran who received a Purple Heart 60 years after he was injured while serving during the Korean War died Sunday, June 9. He died at age 85, according to a family member.
Donald Barriner served in the U.S. Army as a heavy machine gunner with the 38th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Infantry Division. He was wounded by missile fire while fighting enemy forces in Kumsong Valley, Korea on May 18, 1951.
On May 4, 2016, Barriner received his Purple Heart during a ceremony at the the USS Kidd. Officials added Barriner also received the Republic of Korea War Service Medal.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.