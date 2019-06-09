Celebration of life service pays tribute to Leah Chase

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Family, friends, acquaintances and city leaders paid tribute to the late Leah Chase at her Celebration of Life service at Xavier University Saturday (June 8).
“She’s just a big figure here and without her it’s not going to be the same,” Marigny Hemenway said.
Many agreed that while the loss of Ms. Chase is profound, her legacy will carry on.
“She’s a legend and she’s very well-known to the community. She’s going to be missed, and she’s loved by everyone in the city,” Ambrose Gabriel Jr. said.
Rose Reese is a relative of Ms. Chase and said she had an incredible spirit, all the way to the end.
“She was just a beautiful person," Reese said. “Anything she could help a person with, she would do that. If you needed advice or anything when you go to her, she talk to you. If there’s anything she could do, she would do it.”
Those in attendance said she touched the whole city, her impact felt not only in the restaurant industry, but in the civil rights movement, the arts community and by those she knew and loved.
Flo, one of Ms. Chase’s longtime friends, said she was a great person and a great friend.
“It was so cute, anytime we were there for lunch or dinner, the quail would come to the table. She would say ‘I know this is your favorite dish,’ and it was good. It was very good. Everything she cooked was good,” Flo said.
The celebration of life ceremony honored both the person she was and the influence Leah Chase had on others. Congressman Cedric Richmond spoke at the ceremony, recalling what she told him when he was first starting his campaign.
“She would say, Cedric, you’re my favorite politician,” Richmond said. “I know she had to tell Marc [Morial] and Mitch [Landrieu] and Jared [Brossett] and all those other elected officials that just to make them feel good, but I know I was her favorite.”
While it was an opportunity to say goodbye, the ceremony was also a reminder -- Chase will live on in the legacy she leaves behind.
“Enter Creole Queen, sit and be served. Your place in heaven, so well deserved. Rest in peace,” Ruth Williams said.
Ms. Chase will be laid to rest Monday, June 10 at St. Peter Claver Catholic Church on St. Philip Street. Visitation will be held from 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., with the Rosary following immediately after. Mass will be held at noon.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.