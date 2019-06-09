NOFD battles 2-alarm fire at Carrollton Ave. store, laundromat

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The New Orleans Fire Department battled a two alarm fire at a South Carrollton Avenue store Sunday morning.
Firefighters were called to a multi business complex in the 3400 block of South Carrollton Ave. around 8:35 a.m. When they arrived they found a truck crashed in the front of the Metro PCS store and the store, as well as the Wash-N-Dry Laundromat next door, on fire.
NOFD says a second alarm was called so firefighters could work to quickly contain the fire due to its proximity to the Magnolia Discount gas station.
The fire was brought under control around 9:15 a.m. limiting the fire damage to just the Metro PCS store and the Wash-N-Dry Laundromat. The Flavor Street Wear clothing store suffered smoke and water damage as a result of the fire. The Magnolia Discount gas station was not damaged in the fire.
No injuries were reported in the fire.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
