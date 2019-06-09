NOPD investigating shooting in St. Claude

NOPD investigates a shooting Sunday evening (June 9) in the 3600 block of North Villere Street. (Photo credit: Tommy McDonnell, FOX 8)
June 9, 2019 at 6:24 PM CDT - Updated June 9 at 7:24 PM

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - At least one person was injured in a shooting in the St. Claude area Sunday evening (June 9), according to New Orleans police.

The shooting was reported around 5:40 p.m. after a male victim was brought to the hospital. Investigators at the scene placed at least 24 green evidence cones on the street in front of a home in the 3600 block of North Villere Street.

Evidence cones mark bullet casings in the 2600 block of North Villere Street, where one person was shot Sunday evening (June 9), according to NOPD. (Photo Credit: Tommy McDonnell, FOX 8)
No additional information was immediately known, check back with FOX 8 for more details as they become available.

