NOPD: Man arrested after bringing gun to pride parade

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - A 25-year-old man is accused of bringing a gun to the New Orleans Pride parade Saturday evening (June 8), according to New Orleans police.
NOPD spokesman Aaron Looney said Cody Jackson was arrested on one count of illegal possession of weapons at a demonstration after he was seen with a gun within 1,000 feet of the parade route. No shots were fired and no threats were made, Looney said.
Jackson was detained and arrested by an NOPD bicycle unit around 7 p.m. near the intersection of Barracks and Royal streets. Nobody was injured.
According to Looney, Jackson was in possession of two firearms -- a rifle and a handgun. No additional information was immediately available.
As of 10 p.m., Jackson’s photo was not available and his bond and attorney information was not known.
The arrest did not interfere with the parade.
