Rare June Front Is On The Way

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -Clear skies on tap this evening with warm temps but not as muggy. Monday ahead of a front, highs will be in the low 90s.
Then, a rare, mid-June cold front will bring highs down the upper 80s for Tuesday and Wednesday. What will be most noticeable, though, will be the lower humidity! Overnight lows on the north shore will drop into the lower to mid 60s and upper 60s to lower 70s south.
Plan for near zero chance for rain through the work week. A stray chance may return next weekend.
