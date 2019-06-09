Small fire at health care facility on Gen. Taylor

By Jade Myers | June 9, 2019 at 1:56 AM CDT - Updated June 9 at 2:02 AM

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The New Orleans Fire Department received a call to a fire at a six-story health facility late Saturday (June 8) night.

NOFD says they were called to the Maison Orleans Health Care Center around 10:53 p.m. on the 1420 block of General Taylor Street.

When they arrived to the scene, firefighters found a burned box of clothing on the fifth floor, which they say residents were able to extinguish before help came.

According the the fire department, the fire was controlled around 11:03 p.m.

The Incident Commander called for a second-alarm at 11:05 p.m. for additional crews to assist with relocating the elderly and patients to unaffected areas of the building.

There were no reported injuries.

