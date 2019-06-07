VIDEO: Dash cam captures tornado ripping over levee in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s not necessarily something you hope you ever capture on your car’s dashboard camera.
An employee for Rene’s Industries captured a tornado in Convent, Louisiana on a dashcam Thursday, June 6.
The tornado was one of six confirmed by the National Weather Service that touched down in south Louisiana during a severe weather event.
One person died in the floodwaters associated with the storm system when his car became submerged underwater.
