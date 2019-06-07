VIDEO: Dash cam captures tornado ripping over levee in Louisiana

VIDEO: Dash cam captures tornado ripping over levee in Louisiana
A tornado was captured on on a dashboard camera in Convent, Louisiana June 6, 2019. (Source: Rene's Industries)
By Mykal Vincent | June 7, 2019 at 10:08 AM CDT - Updated June 8 at 7:11 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s not necessarily something you hope you ever capture on your car’s dashboard camera.

An employee for Rene’s Industries captured a tornado in Convent, Louisiana on a dashcam Thursday, June 6.

Possible tornado in Convent, La.

The tornado was one of six confirmed by the National Weather Service that touched down in south Louisiana during a severe weather event.

One person died in the floodwaters associated with the storm system when his car became submerged underwater.

Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.