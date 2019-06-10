‘Anomaly’ involving Gert Town radiation learned while planning 2013 Superbowl

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The city of New Orleans was first notified about an “anomaly” involving radioactive material under a Gert Town street during the planning stages of the 2013 Super Bowl, according to city spokesman Beau Tidwell.
However, work to remove the toxic material didn’t get underway until this year.
Tidwell said the Cantrell administration was informed shortly after taking office last year and moved immediately to assess the issue and determine an appropriate path forward.
Neighbors who live near the intersection of Lowerline Street and Coolidge court said they are concerned after learning the city waited five years to address the issue. Though state and federal agencies worked alongside the city to remove the material under the street Monday (June 10), Gert Town resident Isaac Cheatham, Sr. said he was not put at ease.
“It’s really scary around here right now,” Cheatham said.
Tidwell said in December, the city learned there was material producing radiation underground in that area and immediately contacted a Baton Rouge remediation company to remove and dispose of what they thought was a small amount of hazardous material. However, with the help of the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality, officials learned the contamination area was bigger than initially anticipated. Since that time, Tidwell said they’ve been working with LDEQ and the Environmental Protection Agency to develop a plan.
Anthony Tapp lives in the area and said this should have been taken care of months ago.
“This should have been done. If they knew about it, they should have this done," Tapp said. “I think they knew about it, but never said anything until the last minute. So, it’s really disturbing for the neighborhood and the community and the residents that stay here. It’s like unacceptable to me.”
In his statement, Tidwell said the city consulted with scientists and experts to ensure there was no current risk of acute exposure or health concerns and that the remediation work would be done with the lowest risk possible. Tidwell added that before the work started, representatives with the City Health Department and Public Works spoke with neighbors, distributed information about existing hazards and what to expect during the removal process.
Gert Town resident Patricia Lassair said the information the city released was not enough and the neighborhood should have been given more options or some sort of say in the process.
“They’re digging up something now, we don’t know what it is that’s going on," Lassair said. “All they did was put a letter on the door letting us know when they were going to come to do the work, instead of letting it be our choice whether we wanted to be in the environment while they was cleaning up.”
Tidwell said the origin of the radiation producing material is unknown. But, he said it has been properly contained since being identified and is being removed out of an abundance of caution.
“Definitely glad they remove it, if they removed it all,” Cheatham said.
The city said crews have completed excavating the site, removed all of the underground material and placed it in containers. Pending test results, the material will be moved to either Utah or New Mexico. The city added street repaving in the area began Monday (June 10) and is expected to be finished by the end of this week.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.