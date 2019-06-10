Attorney raises questions about officer’s relationship in Tyrann Mathieu extortion case

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Federal court documents provide new details on the case of a family member trying to extort NFL safety and former LSU standout Tyrann Mathieu.
The federal public defender representing Mathieu’s cousin, Geourvon Sears, is now questioning the credibility of the New Orleans Police Department officer who the public defender says is responsible for the arrest and detention of Sears.
In a motion filed Friday (June 7), Sears’ attorney said Officer Chad Cockerham and Mathieu have a relationship that creates serious conflicts of interest and that Cockerham has engaged “in professional, unethical and potentially unlawful conduct in matters related to the case.”
Sears is accused of threatening Mathieu and two of his friends with bodily injury by saying, “I want $1.5 million by Friday or I am going kill all of you.”
Sears is also accused of threatening to go to the media and injure Mathieu’s reputation by alleging sexual misconduct by the NFL player.
But Sears’ lawyer said Cockerham’s summary of these accusations in a hearing in May are inaccurate.
The public defender said Cockerham appeared in videos when Mathieu got engaged even though the officer testified he was not Mathieu’s friend on Facebook and didn’t recall liking Mathieu’s engagement posts. The public defender says Cockerham did like that post.
Sears defense also says Cockerham at one point was on Mathieu’s paid security detail.
The defense attorney is now asking a judge to reconsider Sears’ detention and hold an expedited evidentiary hearing on the matter.
