Bond reduced for man accused of shooting, killing LSU basketball star Wayde Sims

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - On Monday, June 10, a judge reduced bond for the man accused of shooting and killing LSU basketball player, Wayde Sims, back in September of 2018.
The judged agreed to reduce bond for Dyteon Simpson’s bond from $350,000 to $149,000, however, he’s not allowed to actually bail out of jail. Bond was reduced in order to allow him to go through certain programs at the prison, such as parenting classes, etc. If anyone attempts to bail him out, his court date will be reset.
Simpson’s case was handed over to a new judge, Donald Johnson, back in early February after Judge Mike Erwin recused himself, citing a relationship with Wayde Sims’ father. Simpson has pleaded not guilty for the shooting death of Sims.
Sims was killed in September of 2018 in a shooting near Southern University. Several videos of the shooting helped police develop Simpson as a suspect.
Simpson was indicted on one count of second degree murder on Jan. 24, 2019.
