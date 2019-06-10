Bruce: Lower Humidity-Cooler Nights On The way

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - A rare June cool front will bring lower humidity and better feeling air to the area. Also, a few cooler nights are on the way starting tonight. The low humidity and dry skies take over through Thursday with highs in the upper 80s to near 90. The overnights will be especially comfortable with temperatures falling to the 60s north of the lake and low 70s south.
Friday and over the weekend, we will return to the more typical hot and humid pattern. A stray chance for a shower is also possible again this weekend.
