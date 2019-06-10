Concerned citizens advocate for repeal of Shreveport’s ban on sagging pants

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The group All Streets, All People (ASAP) is working to increase support for the repeal of Shreveport’s ban on sagging pants.
The ordinance adopted in late August 2007 allows police to stop and possibly arrest someone for wearing sagging pants.
District B Councilwoman LeVette Fuller and other community members believe the fatal police-involved shooting of Anthony Childs in February came as a result of the ban.
City Council members are expected to vote Tuesday on whether to repeal the ordinance.
Ahead of that meeting, members of All Streets, All people have been knocking on doors in the city’s Mooretown neighborhood to inform people about the law.
“We’re out here canvassing and telling people about what happened to Anthony Childs and the ordinance,” Byron Wilcott said.
Several people they met in the neighborhood didn’t know about the ordinance.
“It’s time for us to come together with law enforcement,” Omari Ho-Sang said. “This is a community issue; and if you are part of the Shreveport community, you got to get active.”
The City Council meeting Tuesday in Government Plaza starts at 3 p.m.
