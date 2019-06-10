FOX 8 Morning Edition expands to weekends

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - With the outstanding success of FOX 8’s morning news program, the “FOX 8 Morning Edition,” FOX 8 is proud to announce the show is expanding to weekend mornings. The two-hour show will air on both Saturday and Sunday mornings, debuting on Saturday, July 6, at 6 a.m. Sunday’s will see FOX News Sunday move to 8 a.m.
FOX 8 Morning Edition reporter Josh Roberson will anchor both broadcasts. Roberson worked as a reporter in Myrtle Beach, SC and in his hometown of Shreveport, LA before joining FOX 8 in 2018. Alongside Roberson on the broadcast is recently added Meteorologist, Zack Fradella. A Harvey, LA native, Fradella joins FOX 8 as our fifth meteorologist. Fradella has experience covering Louisiana weather having spent time at KPLC-TV in Lake Charles.
““It’s very important to serve our community on weekend mornings and we are thrilled to expand our news commitment.” said News Director Mikel Schaefer.
The recent end of the May sweeps period marked the 18th straight month FOX 8 (5.0 Household rating 4:30 a.m.-10 a.m. Monday-Friday) has been number one in New Orleans in the 4:30 a.m.-10 a.m. time period. FOX 8 Morning Edition has consistently won the 7 a.m. - 10 a.m. time period and has garnered an impressive 28% year-to-year growth in ratings during the 4:30 a.m. - 7 a.m. hours.
“This is the next logical step for FOX 8. Frankly, it is overdue”, said Vice President and General Manager Tim Ingram. “It is our duty to provide our viewers with quality news and information they need and deserve, seven mornings a week, not just five. We’ve wanted to do this for some time. Now we are going to make it happen.”
